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Tristan Gray
Minnesota Twins

Tristan Gray

Minnesota Twins • #4 2B

Tristan Gray And Twins Take On Pirates On May 30

Tristan Gray and his Minnesota Twins will take on the Pittsburgh Pirates at PNC Park, on Saturday, May 30 at 4:05 p.m. ET. Gray has +680 odds to hit a home run as of Saturday afternoon.

What It Means

Gray is hitting for a .239 BA, .299 OBP and .364 SLG with a 32.7% strikeout rate and a 7.1% walk rate. His OPS is .663 and he has scored nine runs. In 98 plate appearances, he has hit three home runs and driven in 16 runs. He had a one-hit performance in his last game (1-for-3) against the Pirates.

Mitch Keller (5-2) gets the starting nod for the Pirates in his 12th start of the season. He's put together a 3.64 ERA in 64 1/3 innings pitched, with 46 strikeouts.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Tristan Gray

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