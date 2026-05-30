Tristan Gray And Twins Take On Pirates On May 30

Gray is hitting for a .239 BA, .299 OBP and .364 SLG with a 32.7% strikeout rate and a 7.1% walk rate. His OPS is .663 and he has scored nine runs. In 98 plate appearances, he has hit three home runs and driven in 16 runs. He had a one-hit performance in his last game (1-for-3) against the Pirates.

Mitch Keller (5-2) gets the starting nod for the Pirates in his 12th start of the season. He's put together a 3.64 ERA in 64 1/3 innings pitched, with 46 strikeouts.

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