Trey Yesavage And Blue Jays Face Astros On Aug. 4

Yesavage is 5-5 with a 3.73 ERA and 91 strikeouts in 91 2/3 innings pitched. His last time out was out of the bullpen on Wednesday when he threw 6 2/3 innings against the Washington Nationals, surrendering one earned run while allowing three hits.

The Astros are averaging 4.6 runs per game this season, while racking up 3 extra base hits and 1.4 home runs per game.

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