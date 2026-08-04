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Trey Yesavage
Toronto Blue Jays

Trey Yesavage

Toronto Blue Jays • #39 SP

Trey Yesavage And Blue Jays Face Astros On Aug. 4

Trey Yesavage will get the start for his Toronto Blue Jays against the Houston Astros at Daikin Park, on Tuesday, Aug. 4 at 8:10 p.m. ET. Yesavage has -111 odds to record over 5.5 strikeouts as of Tuesday afternoon.

What It Means

Yesavage is 5-5 with a 3.73 ERA and 91 strikeouts in 91 2/3 innings pitched. His last time out was out of the bullpen on Wednesday when he threw 6 2/3 innings against the Washington Nationals, surrendering one earned run while allowing three hits.

The Astros are averaging 4.6 runs per game this season, while racking up 3 extra base hits and 1.4 home runs per game.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Trey Yesavage

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