Trey Yesavage And Blue Jays Face Astros On Aug. 4
Trey Yesavage will get the start for his Toronto Blue Jays against the Houston Astros at Daikin Park, on Tuesday, Aug. 4 at 8:10 p.m. ET. Yesavage has -111 odds to record over 5.5 strikeouts as of Tuesday afternoon.
What It Means
Yesavage is 5-5 with a 3.73 ERA and 91 strikeouts in 91 2/3 innings pitched. His last time out was out of the bullpen on Wednesday when he threw 6 2/3 innings against the Washington Nationals, surrendering one earned run while allowing three hits.
The Astros are averaging 4.6 runs per game this season, while racking up 3 extra base hits and 1.4 home runs per game.
NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.