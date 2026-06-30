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Trey Gibson
Baltimore Orioles

Trey Gibson

Baltimore Orioles • #43 SP

Trey Gibson And Orioles Square Off Against White Sox On June 30

Trey Gibson will get the start for his Baltimore Orioles against the Chicago White Sox at Oriole Park at Camden Yards, on Tuesday, June 30 at 6:35 p.m. ET. Gibson has +118 odds to record over 4.5 strikeouts as of Tuesday afternoon.

What It Means

Gibson is 1-2 with a 5.64 ERA and 25 strikeouts in 30 1/3 innings pitched. His most recent time out came out of the bullpen on Wednesday when he tossed four innings against the Los Angeles Angels, surrendering two earned runs while allowing three hits.

The White Sox are averaging 4.8 runs per game this season, collecting 2.9 extra base hits and 1.4 home runs per game.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Trey Gibson

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