Trey Gibson And Orioles Square Off Against White Sox On June 30

Gibson is 1-2 with a 5.64 ERA and 25 strikeouts in 30 1/3 innings pitched. His most recent time out came out of the bullpen on Wednesday when he tossed four innings against the Los Angeles Angels, surrendering two earned runs while allowing three hits.

The White Sox are averaging 4.8 runs per game this season, collecting 2.9 extra base hits and 1.4 home runs per game.

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