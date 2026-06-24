Trey Gibson And Orioles Face Angels On June 24

Gibson is 1-2 with a 5.81 ERA and 20 strikeouts in 26 1/3 innings pitched. His most recent time out was out of the bullpen on Saturday when he threw five innings against the Los Angeles Dodgers, surrendering three earned runs while giving up seven hits.

The Angels are averaging 4.5 runs per game this season, while racking up 2.9 extra base hits and 1.2 home runs per game.

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