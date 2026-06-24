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Trey Gibson
Baltimore Orioles

Trey Gibson

Baltimore Orioles • #43 SP

Trey Gibson And Orioles Face Angels On June 24

Trey Gibson will get the start for the Baltimore Orioles against the Los Angeles Angels at Angel Stadium, on Wednesday, June 24 at 4:07 p.m. ET. Gibson has -118 odds to record over 4.5 strikeouts as of Wednesday morning.

What It Means

Gibson is 1-2 with a 5.81 ERA and 20 strikeouts in 26 1/3 innings pitched. His most recent time out was out of the bullpen on Saturday when he threw five innings against the Los Angeles Dodgers, surrendering three earned runs while giving up seven hits.

The Angels are averaging 4.5 runs per game this season, while racking up 2.9 extra base hits and 1.2 home runs per game.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Trey Gibson

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