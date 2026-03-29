Trevor Story And Red Sox Square Off Against Reds On March 29

Story had a .263 BA, .308 OBP and .433 SLG with a 26.9% strikeout rate and a 5% walk rate last season. His OPS was .741 and he scored 91 runs. In 654 plate appearances, he hit 25 home runs and drove in 96 runs (19th in MLB). Story recorded 31 steals on 32 attempts. He is looking to bounce back after he struck out four times in his most recent game against the Reds.

Rhett Lowder will start for the Reds, his first of the season.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.