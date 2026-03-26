Trevor Story And Red Sox Take On Reds On March 26
Trevor Story and his Boston Red Sox will take on the Cincinnati Reds on Opening Day at Great American Ball Park, on Thursday, March 26 at 4:10 p.m. ET. Story has +400 odds to hit a home run as of Thursday morning.
What It Means
Story had a .263 BA, .308 OBP and .433 SLG with a 26.9% strikeout rate and a 5% walk rate last season. His OPS was .741 and he scored 91 runs. In 654 plate appearances, he hit 25 home runs and drove in 96 runs (19th in MLB). Story recorded 31 steals on 32 attempts.
Andrew Abbott will make his first start of the season for the Reds.
NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.