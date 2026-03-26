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Trevor Rogers
Baltimore Orioles

Trevor Rogers

Baltimore Orioles • #28 SP

Trevor Rogers And Orioles Take On Twins On March 26

Trevor Rogers will get the start for the Baltimore Orioles against the Minnesota Twins on Opening Day at Oriole Park at Camden Yards, on Thursday, March 26 at 3:05 p.m. ET. Rogers has -144 odds to total over 4.5 strikeouts as of Thursday morning.

What It Means

Rogers went 9-3 with a 1.81 ERA and 103 strikeouts in 109 2/3 innings pitched last year.

The Twins averaged 4.2 runs per game last season, while collecting 2.8 extra base hits and 1.2 home runs per game.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Trevor Rogers

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