Trevor Rogers And Orioles Take On Twins On March 26

Rogers went 9-3 with a 1.81 ERA and 103 strikeouts in 109 2/3 innings pitched last year.

The Twins averaged 4.2 runs per game last season, while collecting 2.8 extra base hits and 1.2 home runs per game.

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