Trevor Rogers And Orioles Face Rays On Aug. 16
Trevor Rogers will get the start for his Baltimore Orioles against the Tampa Bay Rays at Tropicana Field, on Sunday, Aug. 16 at 12:15 p.m. ET. Rogers has +116 odds to total over 4.5 strikeouts as of Sunday morning.
What It Means
Rogers is 7-8 with a 4.21 ERA and 102 strikeouts in 119 2/3 innings pitched. His most recent appearance came out of the bullpen on Monday when he threw four innings against the Minnesota Twins, surrendering two earned runs while giving up four hits.
The Rays are averaging 4.6 runs per game this season, while racking up 2.6 extra base hits and 1 home run per game.
NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.