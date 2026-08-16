Trevor Rogers And Orioles Face Rays On Aug. 16

Rogers is 7-8 with a 4.21 ERA and 102 strikeouts in 119 2/3 innings pitched. His most recent appearance came out of the bullpen on Monday when he threw four innings against the Minnesota Twins, surrendering two earned runs while giving up four hits.

The Rays are averaging 4.6 runs per game this season, while racking up 2.6 extra base hits and 1 home run per game.

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