Trevor Rogers And Orioles Square Off Against Nationals On June 26
Trevor Rogers will get the start for the Baltimore Orioles against the Washington Nationals at Oriole Park at Camden Yards, on Friday, June 26 at 7:05 p.m. ET. Rogers has -130 odds to record over 4.5 strikeouts as of Friday afternoon.
What It Means
Rogers is 4-7 with a 5.30 ERA and 54 strikeouts in 73 2/3 innings pitched. His last time out was in relief on Sunday when he tossed seven scoreless innings against the Los Angeles Dodgers while giving up only one hit.
The Nationals are averaging 5.3 runs per game this season, while racking up 3.2 extra base hits and 1.3 home runs per game.
NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.