Trevor Rogers And Orioles Square Off Against Nationals On June 26

Rogers is 4-7 with a 5.30 ERA and 54 strikeouts in 73 2/3 innings pitched. His last time out was in relief on Sunday when he tossed seven scoreless innings against the Los Angeles Dodgers while giving up only one hit.

The Nationals are averaging 5.3 runs per game this season, while racking up 3.2 extra base hits and 1.3 home runs per game.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.