Trevor Rogers And Orioles Face Blue Jays On May 29

Rogers is 2-6 with a 6.96 ERA and 35 strikeouts in 42 2/3 innings pitched. His last time out came in relief on Sunday when he threw 4 2/3 innings against the Detroit Tigers, surrendering four earned runs while allowing four hits.

The Blue Jays are averaging 4 runs per game this season, while racking up 2.5 extra base hits and 0.9 home runs per game.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.