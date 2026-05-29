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Trevor Rogers
Baltimore Orioles

Trevor Rogers

Baltimore Orioles • #28 SP

Trevor Rogers And Orioles Face Blue Jays On May 29

Trevor Rogers will get the start for the Baltimore Orioles against the Toronto Blue Jays at Oriole Park at Camden Yards, on Friday, May 29 at 7:05 p.m. ET. Rogers has +112 odds to total over 4.5 strikeouts as of Friday afternoon.

What It Means

Rogers is 2-6 with a 6.96 ERA and 35 strikeouts in 42 2/3 innings pitched. His last time out came in relief on Sunday when he threw 4 2/3 innings against the Detroit Tigers, surrendering four earned runs while allowing four hits.

The Blue Jays are averaging 4 runs per game this season, while racking up 2.5 extra base hits and 0.9 home runs per game.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Trevor Rogers

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