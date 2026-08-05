Trevor Rogers And Orioles Take On Angels On Aug. 5

Rogers is 6-7 with a 4.27 ERA and 89 strikeouts in 109 2/3 innings pitched. His most recent time out came out of the bullpen on Wednesday, July 29 when he threw six innings against the Detroit Tigers, surrendering four earned runs while giving up eight hits.

The Angels are averaging 4.2 runs per game this season, while racking up 2.7 extra base hits and 1 home run per game.

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