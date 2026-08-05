Trevor Rogers And Orioles Take On Angels On Aug. 5
Trevor Rogers will get the start for his Baltimore Orioles against the Los Angeles Angels at Oriole Park at Camden Yards, on Wednesday, Aug. 5 at 6:35 p.m. ET. Rogers has -115 odds to total over 5.5 strikeouts as of Wednesday afternoon.
What It Means
Rogers is 6-7 with a 4.27 ERA and 89 strikeouts in 109 2/3 innings pitched. His most recent time out came out of the bullpen on Wednesday, July 29 when he threw six innings against the Detroit Tigers, surrendering four earned runs while giving up eight hits.
The Angels are averaging 4.2 runs per game this season, while racking up 2.7 extra base hits and 1 home run per game.
NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.