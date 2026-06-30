Trevor Larnach And Twins Square Off Against Astros On June 30

Larnach is hitting for a .286 BA, .377 OBP and .432 SLG with a 17.8% strikeout rate and an 11.5% walk rate. His OPS is .809 and he has scored 37 runs. In 253 plate appearances, he has hit five home runs and driven in 27 runs. In his most recent game he had a one-hit performance (1-for-5) against the Astros.

Mike Burrows (3-8 with a 5.48 ERA and 69 strikeouts in 85 1/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Astros, his 16th of the season.

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