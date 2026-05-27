Trent Grisham And Yankees Take On Royals On May 27

Grisham is hitting for a .201 BA, .319 OBP and .385 SLG with an 18.4% strikeout rate and a 15% walk rate. His OPS is .704 and he has scored 28 runs. In 207 plate appearances, he has hit seven home runs and driven in 29 runs. Grisham has recorded three steals on four attempts. He strung together three hits (going 3 for 7 with a home run and two RBIs) in his last appearance against the Royals.

Noah Cameron gets the start for the Royals, his 10th of the season. He is 2-3 with a 4.72 ERA and 44 strikeouts in 47 2/3 innings pitched.

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