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Trent Grisham
New York Yankees

Trent Grisham

New York Yankees • #12 CF

Trent Grisham And Yankees Take On Royals On May 26

Trent Grisham and his New York Yankees will face the Kansas City Royals at Kauffman Stadium, on Tuesday, May 26 at 7:40 p.m. ET. Grisham has +470 odds to hit a home run as of Tuesday afternoon.

What It Means

Grisham is hitting for a .192 BA, .315 OBP and .365 SLG with a 19% strikeout rate and a 15.5% walk rate. His OPS is .680 and he has scored 27 runs. In 200 plate appearances, he has hit six home runs and driven in 27 runs. Grisham has recorded three steals on four attempts. In his most recent game he had a hitless performance (0 for 4) against the Royals.

Bailey Falter (0-1) gets the start for the Royals, his second of the season.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Trent Grisham

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