Trent Grisham And Yankees Take On Royals On May 26

Grisham is hitting for a .192 BA, .315 OBP and .365 SLG with a 19% strikeout rate and a 15.5% walk rate. His OPS is .680 and he has scored 27 runs. In 200 plate appearances, he has hit six home runs and driven in 27 runs. Grisham has recorded three steals on four attempts. In his most recent game he had a hitless performance (0 for 4) against the Royals.

Bailey Falter (0-1) gets the start for the Royals, his second of the season.

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