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Trent Grisham
New York Yankees

Trent Grisham

New York Yankees • #12 CF

Trent Grisham And Yankees Face Rays On May 24

Trent Grisham and the New York Yankees will face the Tampa Bay Rays at Yankee Stadium, on Sunday, May 24 at 1:35 p.m. ET. Grisham has +630 odds to hit a home run as of Sunday morning.

What It Means

Grisham is hitting for a .188 BA, .313 OBP and .369 SLG with an 18.2% strikeout rate and a 15.6% walk rate. His OPS is .681 and he has scored 27 runs. In 192 plate appearances, he has hit six home runs and driven in 27 runs. Grisham has recorded three steals on four attempts. He collected two extra-base hits in his most recent game (3 for 5 with two doubles) against the Rays.

Drew Rasmussen (4-1 with a 3.19 ERA and 45 strikeouts in 48 2/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Rays, his 10th of the season.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Trent Grisham

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