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Trent Grisham
New York Yankees

Trent Grisham

New York Yankees • #12 CF

Trent Grisham And Yankees Take On Rays On May 23

Trent Grisham and his New York Yankees will face the Tampa Bay Rays at Yankee Stadium, on Saturday, May 23 at 1:35 p.m. ET. Grisham has +490 odds to hit a home run as of Saturday morning.

What It Means

Grisham is hitting for a .188 BA, .313 OBP and .369 SLG with an 18.2% strikeout rate and a 15.6% walk rate. His OPS is .681 and he has scored 27 runs. In 192 plate appearances, he has hit six home runs and driven in 27 runs. Grisham has recorded three steals on four attempts. In his most recent appearance, he racked up two extra-base hits (3 for 5 with two doubles) against the Rays.

Drew Rasmussen gets the start for the Rays, his 10th of the season. He is 4-1 with a 3.19 ERA and 45 strikeouts in 48 2/3 innings pitched.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Trent Grisham

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