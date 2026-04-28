Trent Grisham And Yankees Square Off Against Rangers On April 28

Grisham is hitting for a .165 BA, .321 OBP and .341 SLG with an 18.9% strikeout rate and an 18.9% walk rate. His OPS is .662 and he has scored 15 runs. In 106 plate appearances, he has hit four home runs and driven in 16 runs. In his last game he had a one-hit showing (1-for-4) against the Rangers.

Jacob deGrom makes the start for the Rangers, his sixth of the season. He is 2-0 with a 2.13 ERA and 35 strikeouts in 25 1/3 innings pitched.

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