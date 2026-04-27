Trent Grisham And Yankees Square Off Against Rangers On April 27

Grisham is hitting for a .160 BA, .317 OBP and .346 SLG with a 19.8% strikeout rate and an 18.8% walk rate. His OPS is .663 and he has scored 14 runs. In 101 plate appearances, he has hit four home runs and driven in 16 runs. He had a hitless performance in his previous game (0 for 4) against the Astros.

Jack Leiter gets the start for the Rangers, his sixth of the season. He is 1-1 with a 4.97 ERA and 29 strikeouts in 25 1/3 innings pitched.

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