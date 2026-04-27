Trent Grisham And Yankees Square Off Against Rangers On April 27
Trent Grisham and his New York Yankees will take on the Texas Rangers at Globe Life Field, on Monday, April 27 at 8:05 p.m. ET. Grisham has +390 odds to hit a home run as of Monday afternoon.
What It Means
Grisham is hitting for a .160 BA, .317 OBP and .346 SLG with a 19.8% strikeout rate and an 18.8% walk rate. His OPS is .663 and he has scored 14 runs. In 101 plate appearances, he has hit four home runs and driven in 16 runs. He had a hitless performance in his previous game (0 for 4) against the Astros.
Jack Leiter gets the start for the Rangers, his sixth of the season. He is 1-1 with a 4.97 ERA and 29 strikeouts in 25 1/3 innings pitched.
NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.