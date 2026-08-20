Trent Grisham And Yankees Play Orioles On Aug. 20

Grisham is hitting for a .224 BA, .314 OBP and .424 SLG with a 17.5% strikeout rate and an 11.8% walk rate. His OPS is .739 and he has scored 61 runs. In 424 plate appearances, he has hit 17 home runs and driven in 54 runs. Grisham has recorded seven steals on nine attempts. He had a one-hit performance in his previous game (1-for-4) against the Orioles.

Kyle Bradish makes the start for the Orioles, his 25th of the season. He is 7-11 with a 3.65 ERA and 124 strikeouts in 133 2/3 innings pitched.

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