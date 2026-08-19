Trent Grisham And Yankees Take On Orioles On Aug. 19

Grisham is hitting for a .224 BA, .313 OBP and .426 SLG with a 17.4% strikeout rate and an 11.7% walk rate. His OPS is .740 and he has scored 61 runs. In 419 plate appearances, he has hit 17 home runs and driven in 54 runs. Grisham has recorded seven steals on eight attempts. He collected three RBI (going 2-for-4 with a home run) in his previous game against the Orioles.

Chris Bassitt gets the start for the Orioles, his 12th of the season. He is 4-4 with a 5.11 ERA and 40 strikeouts through 61 2/3 innings pitched.

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