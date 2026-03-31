Trent Grisham And Yankees Play Mariners On March 31

Grisham had a .235 BA, .348 OBP and .465 SLG with a 23.6% strikeout rate and a 14.1% walk rate last season. His OPS was .813 and he scored 87 runs. In 581 plate appearances, he hit 34 home runs (15th in MLB) and drove in 74 runs. In his previous game he had a hitless showing (0 for 4) against the Mariners.

Logan Gilbert (0-0) gets the start for the Mariners, his second of the season.

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