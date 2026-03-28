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Trent Grisham
New York Yankees

Trent Grisham

New York Yankees • #12 CF

Trent Grisham And Yankees Play Giants On March 28

Trent Grisham and the New York Yankees will face the San Francisco Giants at Oracle Park, on Saturday, March 28 at 7:15 p.m. ET. Grisham has +480 odds to hit a home run as of Saturday afternoon.

What It Means

Grisham had a .235 BA, .348 OBP and .465 SLG with a 23.6% strikeout rate and a 14.1% walk rate last season. His OPS was .813 and he scored 87 runs. In 581 plate appearances, he hit 34 home runs (15th in MLB) and drove in 74 runs. In his last game he had a hitless showing (0 for 1) against the Giants.

Tyler Mahle makes his first start of the season for the Giants.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Trent Grisham

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