Trent Grisham And Yankees Take On Giants On March 25

Grisham had a .235 BA, .348 OBP and .465 SLG with a 23.6% strikeout rate and a 14.1% walk rate last season. His OPS was .813 and he scored 87 runs. In 581 plate appearances, he hit 34 home runs (15th in MLB) and drove in 74 runs.

Logan Webb starts for the first time this season for the Giants.

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