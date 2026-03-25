Trent Grisham And Yankees Take On Giants On March 25
Trent Grisham and the New York Yankees will square off against the San Francisco Giants on Opening Day at Oracle Park, on Wednesday, March 25 at 8:05 p.m. ET. Grisham has +600 odds to hit a home run as of Wednesday afternoon.
What It Means
Grisham had a .235 BA, .348 OBP and .465 SLG with a 23.6% strikeout rate and a 14.1% walk rate last season. His OPS was .813 and he scored 87 runs. In 581 plate appearances, he hit 34 home runs (15th in MLB) and drove in 74 runs.
Logan Webb starts for the first time this season for the Giants.
NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.