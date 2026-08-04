Trent Grisham And Yankees Face Cardinals On Aug. 4

Grisham is hitting for a .214 BA, .314 OBP and .387 SLG with a 16.2% strikeout rate and a 13% walk rate. His OPS is .701 and he has scored 54 runs. In 370 plate appearances, he has hit 12 home runs and driven in 43 runs. Grisham has recorded seven steals on eight attempts. In his last game, he racked up two extra-base hits (2 for 5 with a double, a home run and an RBI) against the Cardinals.

The Cardinals will send Hunter Dobbins (2-1) out to make his fifth start of the season. He is 2-1 with a 3.74 ERA and 32 strikeouts through 33 2/3 innings pitched.

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