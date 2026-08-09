Trent Grisham And Yankees Square Off Against Braves On Aug. 9

Grisham is hitting for a .210 BA, .306 OBP and .377 SLG with a 17.1% strikeout rate and a 12.4% walk rate. His OPS is .684 and he has scored 55 runs. In 386 plate appearances, he has hit 12 home runs and driven in 43 runs. Grisham has recorded seven steals on eight attempts. He had a one-hit performance in his last game (1-for-4) against the Braves.

Grant Holmes (7-4 with a 3.67 ERA and 92 strikeouts in 108 2/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Braves, his 22nd of the season.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.