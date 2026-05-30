Trent Grisham And Yankees Take On Athletics On May 30

Grisham is hitting for a .211 BA, .327 OBP and .389 SLG with an 18.7% strikeout rate and a 15% walk rate. His OPS is .716 and he has scored 31 runs. In 214 plate appearances, he has hit seven home runs and driven in 29 runs. Grisham has recorded three steals on four attempts. In his last game, he racked up two hits (going 2 for 5) against the Athletics.

J.T. Ginn makes the start for the Athletics, his 10th of the season. He is 2-3 with a 3.19 ERA and 48 strikeouts in 53 2/3 innings pitched.

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