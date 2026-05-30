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Trent Grisham
New York Yankees

Trent Grisham

New York Yankees • #12 CF

Trent Grisham And Yankees Take On Athletics On May 30

Trent Grisham and the New York Yankees will face the Athletics at Sutter Health Park, on Saturday, May 30 at 10:05 p.m. ET. Grisham has +390 odds to hit a home run as of Saturday afternoon.

What It Means

Grisham is hitting for a .211 BA, .327 OBP and .389 SLG with an 18.7% strikeout rate and a 15% walk rate. His OPS is .716 and he has scored 31 runs. In 214 plate appearances, he has hit seven home runs and driven in 29 runs. Grisham has recorded three steals on four attempts. In his last game, he racked up two hits (going 2 for 5) against the Athletics.

J.T. Ginn makes the start for the Athletics, his 10th of the season. He is 2-3 with a 3.19 ERA and 48 strikeouts in 53 2/3 innings pitched.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Trent Grisham

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