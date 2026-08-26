Trent Grisham And Yankees Face Astros On Aug. 26

Grisham is hitting for a .220 BA, .318 OBP and .419 SLG with a 17.9% strikeout rate and a 12.7% walk rate. His OPS is .736 and he has scored 65 runs. In 448 plate appearances, he has hit 18 home runs and driven in 56 runs. Grisham has recorded nine steals on 11 attempts. In his previous game he had a hitless performance (0 for 3) against the Astros.

Peter Lambert gets the start for the Astros, his 23rd of the season. He is 8-7 with a 3.68 ERA and 120 strikeouts in 122 1/3 innings pitched.

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