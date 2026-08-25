Trent Grisham And Yankees Play Astros On Aug. 25

Grisham is hitting for a .221 BA, .317 OBP and .422 SLG with a 17.8% strikeout rate and a 12.4% walk rate. His OPS is .739 and he has scored 63 runs. In 443 plate appearances, he has hit 18 home runs and driven in 56 runs. Grisham has recorded nine steals on 11 attempts. He hit a home run while going 1-for-4 in his last game against the Blue Jays.

Ethan Pecko (0-0) takes the mound for the Astros to make his second start this season.

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