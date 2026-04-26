Trent Grisham And Yankees Play Astros On April 26
Trent Grisham and the New York Yankees will square off against the Houston Astros at Daikin Park, on Sunday, April 26 at 2:10 p.m. ET. Grisham has +440 odds to hit a home run as of Sunday morning.
What It Means
Grisham is hitting for a .169 BA, .330 OBP and .364 SLG with an 18.6% strikeout rate and a 19.6% walk rate. His OPS is .694 and he has scored 14 runs. In 97 plate appearances, he has hit four home runs and driven in 16 runs. In his previous game, he notched a home run while going 1-for-3 against the Astros.
Spencer Arrighetti (2-0) makes the start for the Astros, his third of the season.
NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.