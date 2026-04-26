Trent Grisham And Yankees Play Astros On April 26

Grisham is hitting for a .169 BA, .330 OBP and .364 SLG with an 18.6% strikeout rate and a 19.6% walk rate. His OPS is .694 and he has scored 14 runs. In 97 plate appearances, he has hit four home runs and driven in 16 runs. In his previous game, he notched a home run while going 1-for-3 against the Astros.

Spencer Arrighetti (2-0) makes the start for the Astros, his third of the season.

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