Trent Grisham And Yankees Play Astros On April 24

Grisham is hitting for a .167 BA, .310 OBP and .333 SLG with a 19.5% strikeout rate and a 17.2% walk rate. His OPS is .644 and he has scored 11 runs. In 87 plate appearances, he has hit three home runs and driven in 14 runs. In his most recent game, he went 1 for 4 against the Red Sox.

Lance McCullers makes the start for the Astros, his fifth of the season. He is 1-1 with a 6.20 ERA and 21 strikeouts in 20 1/3 innings pitched.

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