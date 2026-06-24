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Trea Turner
Philadelphia Phillies

Trea Turner

Philadelphia Phillies • #7 SS

Trea Turner And Phillies Take On Nationals On June 24

Trea Turner and the Philadelphia Phillies will face the Washington Nationals at Nationals Park, on Wednesday, June 24 at 6:45 p.m. ET. Turner has +600 odds to hit a home run as of Wednesday afternoon.

What It Means

Turner is hitting for a .226 BA, .278 OBP and .331 SLG with a 22.5% strikeout rate and a 6.2% walk rate. His OPS is .609 and he has scored 49 runs. In 338 plate appearances, he has hit seven home runs and driven in 23 runs. Turner has recorded 15 steals on 17 attempts. In his last game, he racked up two hits (going 2 for 6 with an RBI) against the Nationals.

Carson Palmquist will make his first start of the season for the Nationals.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Trea Turner

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