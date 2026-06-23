Trea Turner And Phillies Square Off Against Nationals On June 23

Turner is hitting for a .224 BA, .277 OBP and .331 SLG with a 22.3% strikeout rate and a 6.3% walk rate. His OPS is .608 and he has scored 48 runs. In 332 plate appearances, he has hit seven home runs and driven in 22 runs. Turner has recorded 15 steals on 17 attempts. In his most recent game he had a hitless performance (0 for 4) against the Nationals.

Zack Littell gets the start for the Nationals, his 12th of the season. He is 6-6 with a 5.45 ERA and 41 strikeouts in 71 2/3 innings pitched.

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