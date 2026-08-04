Trea Turner And Phillies Face Nationals On Aug. 4

Turner is hitting for a .248 BA, .296 OBP and .400 SLG with a 22% strikeout rate and a 6% walk rate. His OPS is .697 and he has scored 75 runs. In 486 plate appearances, he has hit 16 home runs and driven in 43 runs. Turner has recorded 17 steals on 20 attempts. In his last game he had a hitless showing (0 for 4) against the Nationals.

Zack Littell gets the start for the Nationals, his 15th of the season. He is 7-8 with a 4.94 ERA and 68 strikeouts in 105 2/3 innings pitched.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.