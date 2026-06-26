Trea Turner And Phillies Play Mets On June 26

Turner is hitting for a .231 BA, .282 OBP and .336 SLG with a 22.7% strikeout rate and a 6% walk rate. His OPS is .618 and he has scored 50 runs. In 348 plate appearances, he has hit seven home runs and driven in 23 runs. Turner has recorded 15 steals on 17 attempts. In his last game, he strung together two hits (going 2 for 5) against the Nationals.

The Mets have not yet named a starting pitcher.

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