Trea Turner And Phillies Play Mets On June 26
Trea Turner and his Philadelphia Phillies will square off against the New York Mets at Citi Field, on Friday, June 26 at 7:10 p.m. ET. Turner has +600 odds to hit a home run as of Friday afternoon.
What It Means
Turner is hitting for a .231 BA, .282 OBP and .336 SLG with a 22.7% strikeout rate and a 6% walk rate. His OPS is .618 and he has scored 50 runs. In 348 plate appearances, he has hit seven home runs and driven in 23 runs. Turner has recorded 15 steals on 17 attempts. In his last game, he strung together two hits (going 2 for 5) against the Nationals.
The Mets have not yet named a starting pitcher.
NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.