Trea Turner And Phillies Take On Mets On June 21

Turner is hitting for a .226 BA, .278 OBP and .336 SLG with a 22.2% strikeout rate and a 6.2% walk rate. His OPS is .613 and he has scored 46 runs. In 324 plate appearances, he has hit seven home runs and driven in 22 runs. Turner has recorded 15 steals on 17 attempts. In his most recent game, he strung together two hits (going 2 for 5 with an RBI) against the Mets.

David Peterson gets the start for the Mets, his eighth of the season. He is 3-5 with a 5.91 ERA and 58 strikeouts through 64 2/3 innings pitched.

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