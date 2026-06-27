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Tomoyuki Sugano
Colorado Rockies

Tomoyuki Sugano

Colorado Rockies • #11 SP

Tomoyuki Sugano And Rockies Face Twins On June 27

Tomoyuki Sugano will get the start for the Colorado Rockies against the Minnesota Twins at Target Field, on Saturday, June 27 at 7:10 p.m. ET.

What It Means

Sugano is 8-4 with a 4.80 ERA and 48 strikeouts in 84 1/3 innings pitched. His most recent time out came in relief on Saturday when he tossed five innings against the Minnesota Twins, surrendering seven earned runs while giving up eight hits.

The Twins are averaging 4.9 runs per game this season, collecting 3 extra base hits and 1.2 home runs per game.

Written by Data Skrive on
Tomoyuki Sugano

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