Tomoyuki Sugano And Rockies Take On Twins On June 26

Sugano is 8-4 with a 4.31 ERA and 46 strikeouts in 79 1/3 innings pitched. His most recent appearance came in relief on Sunday when he tossed six innings against the Pittsburgh Pirates, surrendering one earned run while allowing four hits.

The Twins are averaging 4.8 runs per game this season, collecting 2.9 extra base hits and 1.2 home runs per game.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.