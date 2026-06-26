Tomoyuki Sugano And Rockies Take On Twins On June 26
Tomoyuki Sugano will get the start for the Colorado Rockies against the Minnesota Twins at Target Field, on Friday, June 26 at 8:10 p.m. ET. Sugano has +116 odds to record over 3.5 strikeouts as of Friday afternoon.
What It Means
Sugano is 8-4 with a 4.31 ERA and 46 strikeouts in 79 1/3 innings pitched. His most recent appearance came in relief on Sunday when he tossed six innings against the Pittsburgh Pirates, surrendering one earned run while allowing four hits.
The Twins are averaging 4.8 runs per game this season, collecting 2.9 extra base hits and 1.2 home runs per game.
NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.