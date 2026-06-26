FanDuel ResearchSportsbookFantasyCasinoRacingFanDuel TVFree2Play

Explore World Cup

Explore MLB

Explore NFL

Explore NBA

Explore NHL

Explore FanDuel Promos

Explore Email Sign-Up

More

Logo
START YOUR OWN WINNING STREAK
Player Image
SportsBookLogo
Chevrons Texture
Tomoyuki Sugano
Colorado Rockies

Tomoyuki Sugano

Colorado Rockies • #11 SP

Tomoyuki Sugano And Rockies Take On Twins On June 26

Tomoyuki Sugano will get the start for the Colorado Rockies against the Minnesota Twins at Target Field, on Friday, June 26 at 8:10 p.m. ET. Sugano has +116 odds to record over 3.5 strikeouts as of Friday afternoon.

What It Means

Sugano is 8-4 with a 4.31 ERA and 46 strikeouts in 79 1/3 innings pitched. His most recent appearance came in relief on Sunday when he tossed six innings against the Pittsburgh Pirates, surrendering one earned run while allowing four hits.

The Twins are averaging 4.8 runs per game this season, collecting 2.9 extra base hits and 1.2 home runs per game.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Tomoyuki Sugano

MLBRecent MLB News

View All MLB News

Colorado RockiesRecent Colorado Rockies Player News

View All Colorado Rockies Player News