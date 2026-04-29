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Tomoyuki Sugano
Colorado Rockies

Tomoyuki Sugano

Colorado Rockies • #11 SP

Tomoyuki Sugano And Rockies Face Reds On April 29

Tomoyuki Sugano will get the start for his Colorado Rockies against the Cincinnati Reds at Great American Ball Park, on Wednesday, April 29 at 6:40 p.m. ET. Sugano has -148 odds to record over 3.5 strikeouts as of Wednesday afternoon.

What It Means

Sugano is 2-1 with a 3.42 ERA and 19 strikeouts in 26 1/3 innings pitched. His last time out came in relief on Thursday when he tossed 5 2/3 innings against the San Diego Padres, surrendering one earned run while giving up five hits.

The Reds are averaging 4.3 runs per game this season, while racking up 2.7 extra base hits and 1.3 home runs per game.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Tomoyuki Sugano

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