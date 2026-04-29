Tomoyuki Sugano And Rockies Face Reds On April 29

Sugano is 2-1 with a 3.42 ERA and 19 strikeouts in 26 1/3 innings pitched. His last time out came in relief on Thursday when he tossed 5 2/3 innings against the San Diego Padres, surrendering one earned run while giving up five hits.

The Reds are averaging 4.3 runs per game this season, while racking up 2.7 extra base hits and 1.3 home runs per game.

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