Tomoyuki Sugano And Rockies Square Off Against Dodgers On May 27

Sugano is 4-3 with a 3.86 ERA and 28 strikeouts in 53 2/3 innings pitched. His most recent time out was in relief on Saturday when he tossed 6 2/3 innings against the Arizona Diamondbacks, surrendering two earned runs while giving up six hits.

The Dodgers are averaging 5.3 runs per game this season, while racking up 3.1 extra base hits and 1.3 home runs per game.

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