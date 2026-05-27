FanDuel ResearchSportsbookFantasyCasinoRacingFanDuel TVFree2Play

Explore NFL

Explore NBA

Explore MLB

Explore NCAAB

Explore NHL

Explore World Cup

Explore FanDuel Promos

Explore Email Sign-Up

More

Logo
START YOUR OWN WINNING STREAK
Player Image
SportsBookLogo
Chevrons Texture
Tomoyuki Sugano
Colorado Rockies

Tomoyuki Sugano

Colorado Rockies • #11 SP

Tomoyuki Sugano And Rockies Square Off Against Dodgers On May 27

Tomoyuki Sugano will get the start for his Colorado Rockies against the Los Angeles Dodgers at Dodger Stadium, on Wednesday, May 27 at 10:10 p.m. ET. Sugano has -172 odds to record over 2.5 strikeouts as of Wednesday afternoon.

What It Means

Sugano is 4-3 with a 3.86 ERA and 28 strikeouts in 53 2/3 innings pitched. His most recent time out was in relief on Saturday when he tossed 6 2/3 innings against the Arizona Diamondbacks, surrendering two earned runs while giving up six hits.

The Dodgers are averaging 5.3 runs per game this season, while racking up 3.1 extra base hits and 1.3 home runs per game.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Tomoyuki Sugano

MLBRecent MLB News

View All MLB News

Colorado RockiesRecent Colorado Rockies Player News

View All Colorado Rockies Player News