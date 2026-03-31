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Tomoyuki Sugano
Colorado Rockies

Tomoyuki Sugano

Colorado Rockies • #11 SP

Tomoyuki Sugano And Rockies Take On Blue Jays On March 31

Tomoyuki Sugano will get the start for his Colorado Rockies against the Toronto Blue Jays at Rogers Centre, on Tuesday, March 31 at 7:07 p.m. ET. Sugano has -172 odds to total over 2.5 strikeouts as of Tuesday afternoon.

What It Means

Sugano is 0-0 with a 1.93 ERA and four strikeouts in 4 2/3 innings pitched.

The Blue Jays averaged 4.9 runs per game last season, while collecting 3.1 extra base hits and 1.2 home runs per game.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Tomoyuki Sugano

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