Tomoyuki Sugano And Rockies Take On Blue Jays On March 31

Sugano is 0-0 with a 1.93 ERA and four strikeouts in 4 2/3 innings pitched.

The Blue Jays averaged 4.9 runs per game last season, while collecting 3.1 extra base hits and 1.2 home runs per game.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.