Tommy Troy And Diamondbacks Face Rays On June 26

Troy is hitting for a .241 BA, .323 OBP and .410 SLG with a 20.4% strikeout rate and a 10.8% walk rate. His OPS is .732 and he has scored 16 runs. In 93 plate appearances, he has hit three home runs and driven in seven runs. In his last game, he had two hits (going 2 for 5 with a double and two RBIs) against the Cardinals.

Nick Martinez makes the start for the Rays, his 16th of the season. He is 6-2 with a 2.73 ERA and 55 strikeouts in 89 2/3 innings pitched.

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