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Tommy Troy
Arizona Diamondbacks

Tommy Troy

Arizona Diamondbacks • #9 OF

Tommy Troy And Diamondbacks Face Rays On June 26

Tommy Troy and his Arizona Diamondbacks will square off against the Tampa Bay Rays at Tropicana Field, on Friday, June 26 at 7:10 p.m. ET. Troy has +680 odds to hit a home run as of Friday afternoon.

What It Means

Troy is hitting for a .241 BA, .323 OBP and .410 SLG with a 20.4% strikeout rate and a 10.8% walk rate. His OPS is .732 and he has scored 16 runs. In 93 plate appearances, he has hit three home runs and driven in seven runs. In his last game, he had two hits (going 2 for 5 with a double and two RBIs) against the Cardinals.

Nick Martinez makes the start for the Rays, his 16th of the season. He is 6-2 with a 2.73 ERA and 55 strikeouts in 89 2/3 innings pitched.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Tommy Troy

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