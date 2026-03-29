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Thomas Saggese
St. Louis Cardinals

Thomas Saggese

St. Louis Cardinals • #25 2B

Thomas Saggese And Cardinals Take On Rays On March 29

Thomas Saggese and his St. Louis Cardinals will take on the Tampa Bay Rays at Busch Stadium, on Sunday, March 29 at 2:15 p.m. ET. Saggese has +600 odds to hit a home run as of Sunday morning.

What It Means

Saggese had a .258 BA, .299 OBP and .342 SLG with a 28.1% strikeout rate and a 5.4% walk rate last season. His OPS was .641 and he scored 25 runs. In 295 plate appearances, he hit two home runs and drove in 25 runs.

Steven Matz makes his first start of the season for the Rays.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Thomas Saggese

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