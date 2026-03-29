Thomas Saggese And Cardinals Take On Rays On March 29

Saggese had a .258 BA, .299 OBP and .342 SLG with a 28.1% strikeout rate and a 5.4% walk rate last season. His OPS was .641 and he scored 25 runs. In 295 plate appearances, he hit two home runs and drove in 25 runs.

Steven Matz makes his first start of the season for the Rays.

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