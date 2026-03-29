Thomas Saggese And Cardinals Take On Rays On March 29
Thomas Saggese and his St. Louis Cardinals will take on the Tampa Bay Rays at Busch Stadium, on Sunday, March 29 at 2:15 p.m. ET. Saggese has +600 odds to hit a home run as of Sunday morning.
What It Means
Saggese had a .258 BA, .299 OBP and .342 SLG with a 28.1% strikeout rate and a 5.4% walk rate last season. His OPS was .641 and he scored 25 runs. In 295 plate appearances, he hit two home runs and drove in 25 runs.
Steven Matz makes his first start of the season for the Rays.
NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.