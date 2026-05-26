Teoscar Hernandez And Dodgers Take On Rockies On May 26

Hernandez is hitting for a .277 BA, .350 OBP and .441 SLG with a 27% strikeout rate and a 9.5% walk rate. His OPS is .791 and he has scored 29 runs. In 200 plate appearances, he has hit seven home runs and driven in 31 runs. In his previous game he had a one-hit performance (1-for-4) against the Rockies.

The Rockies will send Kyle Freeland (1-5) to make his ninth start of the season. He is 1-5 with a 7.04 ERA and 35 strikeouts in 38 1/3 innings pitched.

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