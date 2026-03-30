Teoscar Hernandez And Dodgers Face Guardians On March 30

Hernandez had a .247 BA, .284 OBP and .454 SLG with a 24.5% strikeout rate and a 4.8% walk rate last season. His OPS was .738 and he scored 65 runs. In 546 plate appearances, he hit 25 home runs and drove in 89 runs. He had a hitless showing in his last game (0 for 3) against the Diamondbacks.

Parker Messick gets the call to start for the Guardians, his first this season.

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