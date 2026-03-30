Teoscar Hernandez And Dodgers Face Guardians On March 30
Teoscar Hernandez and his Los Angeles Dodgers will take on the Cleveland Guardians at Dodger Stadium, on Monday, March 30 at 10:10 p.m. ET. Hernandez has +310 odds to hit a home run as of Monday afternoon.
What It Means
Hernandez had a .247 BA, .284 OBP and .454 SLG with a 24.5% strikeout rate and a 4.8% walk rate last season. His OPS was .738 and he scored 65 runs. In 546 plate appearances, he hit 25 home runs and drove in 89 runs. He had a hitless showing in his last game (0 for 3) against the Diamondbacks.
Parker Messick gets the call to start for the Guardians, his first this season.
NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.