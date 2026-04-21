Teoscar Hernandez And Dodgers Play Giants On April 21

Hernandez is hitting for a .268 BA, .312 OBP and .479 SLG with a 31.2% strikeout rate and a 6.5% walk rate. His OPS is .791 and he has scored 12 runs. In 77 plate appearances, he has hit four home runs and driven in 13 runs. Hernandez has recorded one steal on one attempt. He had a one-hit showing in his last game (1-for-5) against the Rockies.

Landen Roupp (3-1 with a 2.38 ERA and 24 strikeouts in 22 2/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Giants, his fifth of the season.

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