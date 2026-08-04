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Teoscar Hernandez
Los Angeles Dodgers

Teoscar Hernandez

Los Angeles Dodgers • #37 LF

Teoscar Hernandez And Dodgers Face Cubs On Aug. 4

Teoscar Hernandez and the Los Angeles Dodgers will face the Chicago Cubs at Wrigley Field, on Tuesday, Aug. 4 at 8:05 p.m. ET. Hernandez has +450 odds to hit a home run as of Tuesday afternoon.

What It Means

Hernandez is hitting for a .259 BA, .326 OBP and .421 SLG with a 26.1% strikeout rate and an 8.7% walk rate. His OPS is .747 and he has scored 47 runs. In 310 plate appearances, he has hit 11 home runs and driven in 41 runs. He notched a home run while going 2-for-4 in his last game against the Cubs.

Javier Assad (6-1 with a 3.75 ERA and 48 strikeouts in 69 2/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Cubs, his 10th of the season.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Teoscar Hernandez

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