Teoscar Hernandez And Dodgers Play Cubs On April 26

Hernandez is hitting for a .247 BA, .299 OBP and .427 SLG with a 29.9% strikeout rate and a 7.2% walk rate. His OPS is .726 and he has scored 15 runs. In 97 plate appearances, he has hit four home runs and driven in 15 runs. In his last game, he racked up two hits (going 2 for 3 with two RBIs) against the Cubs.

Shota Imanaga makes the start for the Cubs, his sixth of the season. He is 2-1 with a 2.17 ERA and 32 strikeouts through 29 2/3 innings pitched.

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