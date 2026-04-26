Teoscar Hernandez And Dodgers Play Cubs On April 26
Teoscar Hernandez and his Los Angeles Dodgers will face the Chicago Cubs at Dodger Stadium, on Sunday, April 26 at 4:10 p.m. ET. Hernandez has +390 odds to hit a home run as of Sunday morning.
What It Means
Hernandez is hitting for a .247 BA, .299 OBP and .427 SLG with a 29.9% strikeout rate and a 7.2% walk rate. His OPS is .726 and he has scored 15 runs. In 97 plate appearances, he has hit four home runs and driven in 15 runs. In his last game, he racked up two hits (going 2 for 3 with two RBIs) against the Cubs.
Shota Imanaga makes the start for the Cubs, his sixth of the season. He is 2-1 with a 2.17 ERA and 32 strikeouts through 29 2/3 innings pitched.
NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.