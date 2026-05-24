Teoscar Hernandez And Dodgers Take On Brewers On May 24

Hernandez is hitting for a .276 BA, .349 OBP and .447 SLG with a 27.1% strikeout rate and a 9.4% walk rate. His OPS is .796 and he has scored 28 runs. In 192 plate appearances, he has hit seven home runs and driven in 31 runs. He collected six RBI (going 3-for-4 with a home run and a walk) in his previous game against the Brewers.

Brandon Sproat makes the start for the Brewers, his eighth of the season. He is 1-2 with a 5.75 ERA and 41 strikeouts in 40 2/3 innings pitched.

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