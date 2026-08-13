Teoscar Hernandez And Dodgers Face Brewers On Aug. 13
Teoscar Hernandez and his Los Angeles Dodgers will take on the Milwaukee Brewers at Dodger Stadium, on Thursday, Aug. 13 at 10:10 p.m. ET. Hernandez has +400 odds to hit a home run as of Thursday afternoon.
What It Means
Hernandez is hitting for a .247 BA, .311 OBP and .401 SLG with a 26.9% strikeout rate and an 8.2% walk rate. His OPS is .713 and he has scored 47 runs. In 331 plate appearances, he has hit 11 home runs and driven in 42 runs. He had a hitless performance in his most recent game (0 for 3) against the Royals.
Shane Drohan (6-4 with a 3.87 ERA and 93 strikeouts in 93 2/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Brewers, his 14th of the season.
NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.