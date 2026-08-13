Teoscar Hernandez And Dodgers Face Brewers On Aug. 13

Hernandez is hitting for a .247 BA, .311 OBP and .401 SLG with a 26.9% strikeout rate and an 8.2% walk rate. His OPS is .713 and he has scored 47 runs. In 331 plate appearances, he has hit 11 home runs and driven in 42 runs. He had a hitless performance in his most recent game (0 for 3) against the Royals.

Shane Drohan (6-4 with a 3.87 ERA and 93 strikeouts in 93 2/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Brewers, his 14th of the season.

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