Teoscar Hernandez And Dodgers Take On Braves On Aug. 26

Hernandez is hitting for a .244 BA, .305 OBP and .390 SLG with a 27.8% strikeout rate and a 7.8% walk rate. His OPS is .695 and he has scored 50 runs. In 370 plate appearances, he has hit 11 home runs and driven in 44 runs. He had a hitless performance in his previous game (0 for 4) against the Pirates.

AJ Smith-Shawver (0-0) takes the mound for the Braves to make his third start of the season.

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