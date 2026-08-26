Teoscar Hernandez And Dodgers Take On Braves On Aug. 26
Teoscar Hernandez and the Los Angeles Dodgers will square off against the Atlanta Braves at Truist Park, on Wednesday, Aug. 26 at 7:15 p.m. ET. Hernandez has +540 odds to hit a home run as of Wednesday afternoon.
What It Means
Hernandez is hitting for a .244 BA, .305 OBP and .390 SLG with a 27.8% strikeout rate and a 7.8% walk rate. His OPS is .695 and he has scored 50 runs. In 370 plate appearances, he has hit 11 home runs and driven in 44 runs. He had a hitless performance in his previous game (0 for 4) against the Pirates.
AJ Smith-Shawver (0-0) takes the mound for the Braves to make his third start of the season.
NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.